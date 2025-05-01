Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does ionization energy change as you move up a group in the periodic table?
A
Ionization energy first decreases and then increases.
B
Ionization energy remains constant.
C
Ionization energy increases.
D
Ionization energy decreases.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer