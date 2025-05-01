Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes the trend of ionization energy across a period in the periodic table?
A
Ionization energy first increases and then decreases from left to right.
B
Ionization energy remains constant from left to right.
C
Ionization energy increases from left to right.
D
Ionization energy decreases from left to right.
