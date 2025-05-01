Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Metallic Character / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given an unknown element located in the same group as sodium but one period below, predict its metallic character compared to sodium.
A
Its metallic character cannot be predicted.
B
It will have the same metallic character as sodium.
C
It will have a higher metallic character than sodium.
D
It will have a lower metallic character than sodium.
