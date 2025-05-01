Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Metallic Character / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a periodic trend in the context of the periodic table?
A
A pattern in the properties of elements that repeats every eight elements.
B
A pattern that describes the color changes of elements.
C
A specific pattern in the properties of elements based on their atomic numbers.
D
A trend that only applies to metals and nonmetals.
Show Answer