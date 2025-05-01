Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Metallic Character / Problem 3
Which statement correctly differentiates metals, metalloids, and nonmetals based on their electron tendencies?
A
Metals and nonmetals both tend to gain electrons, while metalloids tend to lose electrons.
B
Metals tend to lose electrons, nonmetals tend to gain electrons, and metalloids have variable tendencies.
C
Metals and metalloids both tend to lose electrons, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons.
D
Metals tend to gain electrons, nonmetals tend to lose electrons, and metalloids have variable tendencies.
