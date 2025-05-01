Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Problem 5
Which element is likely to have a higher metallic character: silicon or phosphorus?
A
Phosphorus, because it is further from metals.
B
Silicon, because it is closer to metals.
C
Both have the same metallic character.
D
Neither has metallic character.
