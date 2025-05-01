Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Metallic Character / Problem 2
Problem 2
In which direction do periodic trends generally move on the periodic table?
A
From the center to the edges.
B
From the bottom left to the top right corner.
C
From the top right to the bottom left corner.
D
From the top left to the bottom right corner.
