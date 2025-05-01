Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Rate of Reaction
Problem 2
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 2
Given the balanced equation 2 A + B → 3 C, if the concentration of A decreases by 0.4 M in 2 minutes, what is the rate of formation of C?
A
0.4 M/min
B
0.2 M/min
C
0.3 M/min
D
0.6 M/min
