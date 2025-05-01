Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Rate of Reaction
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Rate of Reaction
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary focus of chemical kinetics?
A
The study of the energy changes in chemical reactions.
B
The study of chemical equilibrium and reversible reactions.
C
The study of the structure and bonding of molecules.
D
The study of reaction rates and how they change over time.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer