Introduction to Chemistry
Rate of Reaction
Problem 3
Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 3
Why is it necessary for molecules to collide with sufficient energy and correct orientation for a reaction to occur?
A
To increase the concentration of reactants.
B
To overcome the activation energy barrier and form the transition state.
C
To decrease the temperature of the reaction.
D
To ensure that the reaction is reversible.
