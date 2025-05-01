Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Rate of Reaction
Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a laboratory experiment, how can you increase the rate of a reaction between a solid and a liquid reactant?
A
By using a smaller container.
B
By grinding the solid to increase its surface area.
C
By diluting the liquid reactant.
D
By decreasing the temperature of the reaction mixture.
