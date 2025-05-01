Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Rate of Reaction
Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does a catalyst increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
A
By lowering the activation energy and providing an alternative reaction pathway.
B
By increasing the temperature of the reaction.
C
By increasing the concentration of reactants.
D
By increasing the surface area of the reactants.
