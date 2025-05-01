Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
13. Solutions / Solutions / Problem 2
Problem 2
If you dissolve 10.0 grams of salt in 90.0 grams of water, what is the concentration of the solution in terms of mass percent?
A
10.0%
B
9.11%
C
90.0%
D
11.1%
