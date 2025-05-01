Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
13. Solutions / Solutions / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following correctly compares the particle sizes in solutions, suspensions, and colloids?
A
Suspensions have the smallest particles, colloids have the largest, and solutions are intermediate.
B
All three have the same particle size.
C
Solutions have the smallest particles, suspensions have the largest, and colloids are intermediate.
D
Colloids have the smallest particles, solutions have the largest, and suspensions are intermediate.
