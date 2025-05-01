Skip to main content
13. Solutions / Solutions / Problem 5
Problem 5
What happens at the molecular level when a solute dissolves in a solvent?
A
Solute particles form a separate layer above the solvent.
B
Solute particles react chemically with solvent molecules.
C
Solute particles are surrounded and separated by solvent molecules.
D
Solute particles evaporate into the solvent.
