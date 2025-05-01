Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
13. Solutions / Solutions / Problem 3
Problem 3
You have a solution containing 5.0 moles of solute in 2.0 liters of solvent. What is the molarity of the solution?
A
2.5 M
B
0.40 M
C
5.0 M
D
10.0 M
Show Answer