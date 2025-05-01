Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Problem 1
What is a solution in chemistry?
A
A heterogeneous mixture of two or more substances.
B
A pure substance composed of a single element.
C
A homogeneous mixture of two or more substances.
D
A mixture where the components can be easily separated.
