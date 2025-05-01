Skip to main content
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Which element is the strongest reducing agent according to the activity series chart?
A
Copper, because it is in the middle of the series.
B
Gold, because it has the least propensity for oxidation.
C
Iron, because it is commonly used in redox reactions.
D
Lithium, because it has the greatest propensity for oxidation.
