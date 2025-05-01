Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 5
Calculate the volume occupied by 4 moles of an ideal gas at STP.
A
96.0 liters
B
88.0 liters
C
89.6 liters
D
80.0 liters
