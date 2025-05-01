Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
11 Gases / Standard Temperature and Pressure / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
A
20.0 liters per mole
B
18.0 liters per mole
C
22.4 liters per mole
D
24.0 liters per mole
