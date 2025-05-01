Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Standard Temperature and Pressure
11 Gases / Standard Temperature and Pressure / Problem 3
Problem 3
How do changes in temperature and pressure affect the volume of a gas according to the ideal gas law?
A
Both increasing temperature and pressure decrease volume.
B
Increasing temperature increases volume; increasing pressure decreases volume.
C
Both increasing temperature and pressure increase volume.
D
Increasing temperature decreases volume; increasing pressure increases volume.
