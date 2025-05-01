Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Standard Temperature and Pressure
11 Gases / Standard Temperature and Pressure / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which steps are involved in deriving the standard molar volume from the ideal gas law equation?
A
Use the conversion factor directly without calculations.
B
Calculate using Celsius and convert to Kelvin.
C
Substitute STP values into PV=nRT and solve for V.
D
Use the pressure in pascals instead of atmospheres.
