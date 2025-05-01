Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Standard Temperature and Pressure
11 Gases / Standard Temperature and Pressure / Problem 1
Problem 1
What are the standard temperature and pressure (STP) values used in gas calculations?
0 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere
25 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere
25 degrees Celsius and 2 atmospheres
0 degrees Celsius and 2 atmospheres
