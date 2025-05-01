Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
States of Matter
Problem 2
States of Matter / Problem 2
A balloon is filled with helium gas. If the balloon is squeezed, what happens to the gas molecules inside?
The gas molecules remain in the same position, maintaining pressure.
The gas molecules escape the balloon, reducing pressure.
The gas molecules move further apart, decreasing pressure.
The gas molecules move closer together, increasing pressure.
