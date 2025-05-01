Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
States of Matter
States of Matter
3. Matter and Energy / States of Matter / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why is diamond considered one of the hardest materials?
A
Because it has low viscosity.
B
Due to its ability to assume the shape of its container.
C
Because it has high compressibility.
D
Due to its strong covalent bonds and rigid lattice structure.
