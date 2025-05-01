Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
States of Matter
States of Matter
States of Matter
How does the molecular arrangement in gases affect their compressibility?
Molecules are far apart, allowing high compressibility.
Molecules are arranged in a fixed pattern, leading to moderate compressibility.
Molecules are randomly arranged, causing unpredictable compressibility.
Molecules are closely packed, resulting in low compressibility.
