Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
States of Matter
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
States of Matter
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
3. Matter and Energy / States of Matter / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following states of matter maintains both its shape and volume?
A
Solid
B
Gas
C
Liquid
D
Plasma
AI tutor
0
Show Answer