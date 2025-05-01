Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
States of Matter
3. Matter and Energy / States of Matter / Problem 3
Problem 3
What happens to the viscosity of honey when it is heated?
The viscosity remains unchanged.
The viscosity fluctuates unpredictably.
The viscosity decreases, allowing it to flow more easily.
The viscosity increases, making it flow more slowly.
