Introduction to Chemistry
What is thermal equilibrium?
In which direction does heat transfer occur between two substances at different temperatures?
What does a negative sign for heat (q) indicate in a thermal process?
If a 200g iron block at 80°C is placed in 300g of water at 20°C, and they reach thermal equilibrium at 25°C, what is the heat lost by the iron block? (Specific heat capacity of iron is 0.45 J/g°C)
Calculate the heat absorbed by 150g of water when its temperature increases from 20°C to 50°C. (Specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C)