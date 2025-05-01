Skip to main content
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
3. Matter and Energy / Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
What does a negative sign for heat (q) indicate in a thermal process?
A
The object is at thermal equilibrium.
B
The object is gaining heat.
C
The object is losing heat.
D
The object is not exchanging heat.
