Introduction to Chemistry
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
What is thermal equilibrium?
A
It is the state where two substances in contact have the same temperature and no heat flows between them.
B
It is the state where two substances have the same mass and volume.
C
It is the state where two substances have different temperatures and heat flows between them.
D
It is the state where two substances have the same specific heat capacity.
