Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3. Matter and Energy / Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
In which direction does heat transfer occur between two substances at different temperatures?
A
From the colder substance to the hotter substance.
B
Heat does not transfer between substances at different temperatures.
C
From the hotter substance to the colder substance.
D
Heat transfers equally in both directions.
