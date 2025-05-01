Skip to main content
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
3. Matter and Energy / Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) / Problem 4
If a 200g iron block at 80°C is placed in 300g of water at 20°C, and they reach thermal equilibrium at 25°C, what is the heat lost by the iron block? (Specific heat capacity of iron is 0.45 J/g°C)