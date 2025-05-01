Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
Problem 5
Calculate the heat absorbed by 150g of water when its temperature increases from 20°C to 50°C. (Specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C)
A
20900 J
B
15000 J
C
12540 J
D
18810 J
