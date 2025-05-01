Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
Problem 5
How does the limitation of VSEPR theory to 2, 3, and 4 electron groups affect its application?
A
It prevents the theory from predicting molecular polarity.
B
It makes the theory applicable only to ionic compounds.
C
It limits the theory's ability to predict shapes of larger molecules.
D
It restricts the theory to only organic molecules.
