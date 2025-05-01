Skip to main content
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the molecular shape of a molecule with a central atom having 4 electron groups, including 1 lone pair?
A
Trigonal pyramidal
B
Bent
C
Tetrahedral
D
Linear
