Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the primary purpose of the Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory?
A
To calculate the energy levels of electrons in an atom.
B
To identify the types of bonds in a molecule.
C
To predict the chemical reactivity of a molecule.
D
To determine the molecular geometry by minimizing electron group repulsion.
