Introduction to Chemistry
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why do lone pairs cause more repulsion than bonding groups in VSEPR theory?
A
Lone pairs occupy more space and are closer to the central atom.
B
Lone pairs are negatively charged.
C
Lone pairs are more stable than bonding groups.
D
Lone pairs are attracted to bonding groups.
