Introduction to Chemistry
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following constitutes an electron group on a central element in VSEPR theory?
A
Lone pairs and bonding groups.
B
Only bonding groups.
C
Only lone pairs.
D
Protons and neutrons.
Show Answer