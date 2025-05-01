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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points / Problem 11
Problem 11
What happens to the quantity supplied when a price floor is set above the equilibrium price?
A
It becomes zero.
B
It decreases.
C
It remains the same.
D
It increases.
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