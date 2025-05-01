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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas / Problem 14
Problem 14
What is the primary difference in the effects of price ceilings and floors on market equilibrium?
A
Both price ceilings and floors lead to increased trade quantities.
B
Both price ceilings and floors have no effect on market equilibrium.
C
Price ceilings lead to surpluses, while price floors lead to shortages.
D
Price ceilings lead to shortages, while price floors lead to surpluses.
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