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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / WIllingness to Pay and Consumer Surplus / Problem 3
Problem 3
When the price of a good decreases, what are the components of the additional consumer surplus?
A
Decrease in total market surplus.
B
Loss of surplus to existing consumers and gain to producers.
C
Increase in producer surplus and decrease in consumer surplus.
D
Additional surplus to existing consumers and new surplus to new consumers.
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