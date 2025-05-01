5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / WIllingness to Pay and Consumer Surplus / Problem 2

Problem 2 What role does consumer surplus play in determining market efficiency? A It shows the equilibrium point where supply equals demand, indicating market efficiency. B It reflects the total benefit consumers receive, indicating market efficiency. C It reflects the total revenue generated by the market, indicating market efficiency. D It measures the total cost incurred by producers, indicating market efficiency. AI tutor 0 Show Answer More options