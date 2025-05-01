Skip to main content
Emerging Infectious Diseases definitions

  • Emerging Infectious Disease
    A novel or newly significant pathogen causing increased incidence or spread, often requiring new control strategies due to unpredictable behavior.
  • Reemerging Infectious Disease
    A previously controlled pathogen that resurfaces, often due to lapses in vigilance or changes in contributing factors, reminding us to maintain prevention.
  • Microbial Evolution
    Genetic changes in pathogens over time, enabling new pathogenic traits or resistance, which can drive the appearance or return of diseases.
  • Antibiotic Misuse
    Inappropriate use of antimicrobial drugs, disrupting normal microbiota and fostering resistant or opportunistic pathogens.
  • Population Growth
    An increase in human numbers leading to overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and greater exposure to infectious agents.
  • Climate Change
    Alterations in regional temperature and humidity that affect pathogen survival and vector distribution, influencing disease patterns.
  • Complacency
    A false sense of security leading to reduced prevention efforts, decreased vaccination, and increased risk of disease resurgence.
  • Vaccination
    A preventive measure that, when underutilized, can allow previously controlled diseases to return, especially in under-immunized populations.
  • Vector
    An organism, such as a mosquito, that transmits pathogens between hosts, often expanding its range due to environmental changes.
  • Opportunistic Pathogen
    A microbe that causes disease primarily when normal microbiota are disrupted or host defenses are compromised.
  • Epidemiology
    The study of disease distribution and determinants, essential for understanding and controlling infectious outbreaks.
  • Public Health Agency
    An organization, like the CDC or WHO, responsible for monitoring, preventing, and controlling disease threats at national or global levels.
  • Societal Changes
    Shifts in human behavior or infrastructure, such as increased travel or daycare use, that facilitate the spread of infectious diseases.
  • Microbiota
    The community of microorganisms normally residing in the body, which can be disrupted by antibiotics, allowing harmful microbes to thrive.
  • Outbreak
    A sudden increase in disease cases within a specific population or area, often signaling the emergence or return of an infectious threat.