Emerging Infectious Disease A novel or newly significant pathogen causing increased incidence or spread, often requiring new control strategies due to unpredictable behavior. Reemerging Infectious Disease A previously controlled pathogen that resurfaces, often due to lapses in vigilance or changes in contributing factors, reminding us to maintain prevention. Microbial Evolution Genetic changes in pathogens over time, enabling new pathogenic traits or resistance, which can drive the appearance or return of diseases. Antibiotic Misuse Inappropriate use of antimicrobial drugs, disrupting normal microbiota and fostering resistant or opportunistic pathogens. Population Growth An increase in human numbers leading to overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and greater exposure to infectious agents. Climate Change Alterations in regional temperature and humidity that affect pathogen survival and vector distribution, influencing disease patterns. Complacency A false sense of security leading to reduced prevention efforts, decreased vaccination, and increased risk of disease resurgence. Vaccination A preventive measure that, when underutilized, can allow previously controlled diseases to return, especially in under-immunized populations. Vector An organism, such as a mosquito, that transmits pathogens between hosts, often expanding its range due to environmental changes. Opportunistic Pathogen A microbe that causes disease primarily when normal microbiota are disrupted or host defenses are compromised. Epidemiology The study of disease distribution and determinants, essential for understanding and controlling infectious outbreaks. Public Health Agency An organization, like the CDC or WHO, responsible for monitoring, preventing, and controlling disease threats at national or global levels. Societal Changes Shifts in human behavior or infrastructure, such as increased travel or daycare use, that facilitate the spread of infectious diseases. Microbiota The community of microorganisms normally residing in the body, which can be disrupted by antibiotics, allowing harmful microbes to thrive. Outbreak A sudden increase in disease cases within a specific population or area, often signaling the emergence or return of an infectious threat.
Emerging Infectious Diseases definitions
