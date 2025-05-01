Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Emerging Infectious Disease A novel or newly significant pathogen causing increased incidence or spread, often requiring new control strategies due to unpredictable behavior.

Reemerging Infectious Disease A previously controlled pathogen that resurfaces, often due to lapses in vigilance or changes in contributing factors, reminding us to maintain prevention.

Microbial Evolution Genetic changes in pathogens over time, enabling new pathogenic traits or resistance, which can drive the appearance or return of diseases.

Antibiotic Misuse Inappropriate use of antimicrobial drugs, disrupting normal microbiota and fostering resistant or opportunistic pathogens.

Population Growth An increase in human numbers leading to overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and greater exposure to infectious agents.

Climate Change Alterations in regional temperature and humidity that affect pathogen survival and vector distribution, influencing disease patterns.