Emerging infectious diseases are those that are either completely new or have recently increased in incidence or geographic spread, presenting new challenges for public health. These diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19, first identified in late 2019), often require novel strategies and tools for control due to their unpredictable behavior and associated uncertainties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) play crucial roles in monitoring and responding to these emerging threats on national and global scales.

In contrast, reemerging infectious diseases are illnesses that were once controlled or declining but have begun to resurface, causing new outbreaks or epidemics. Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, exemplifies a reemerging disease, as its cases have been rising again after previous successful control efforts. Since reemerging diseases are familiar, existing treatment and control methods are typically effective, resulting in fewer uncertainties and risks compared to emerging diseases. However, their resurgence highlights the importance of sustained vigilance and prevention efforts to avoid complacency.

Understanding the distinction between emerging and reemerging infectious diseases is vital for effective public health responses. Emerging diseases demand innovative approaches due to their novel nature or changing patterns, while reemerging diseases remind us that past successes in disease control must be maintained to prevent resurgence. This knowledge supports the development of targeted strategies to mitigate the impact of infectious diseases worldwide.