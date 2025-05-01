Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inactivated Vaccine A preparation containing a pathogen altered to prevent replication, providing short-term protection and primarily inducing humoral immunity.

Humoral Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity involving B cells and antibodies, typically stimulated by non-replicating immunizing agents.

Adjuvant A substance added to enhance the immune response to a vaccine, especially important when the immunizing agent cannot replicate.

Booster Dose An additional administration of a vaccine to maintain or increase immunity when initial protection wanes.

Whole Agent Vaccine A formulation containing the entire inactivated pathogen, rendered non-infectious by chemical or physical means.

Subunit Vaccine A preparation containing only specific antigenic parts of a pathogen, such as proteins or polysaccharides, to stimulate immunity.