Inactivated Vaccine A preparation containing a pathogen altered to prevent replication, providing short-term protection and primarily inducing humoral immunity. Humoral Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity involving B cells and antibodies, typically stimulated by non-replicating immunizing agents. Adjuvant A substance added to enhance the immune response to a vaccine, especially important when the immunizing agent cannot replicate. Booster Dose An additional administration of a vaccine to maintain or increase immunity when initial protection wanes. Whole Agent Vaccine A formulation containing the entire inactivated pathogen, rendered non-infectious by chemical or physical means. Subunit Vaccine A preparation containing only specific antigenic parts of a pathogen, such as proteins or polysaccharides, to stimulate immunity. Polysaccharide Vaccine A subunit vaccine using sugar molecules from a pathogen's capsule, often less effective in young children due to T-independent antigens. Conjugate Vaccine A polysaccharide-based preparation linked to a protein, converting the antigen to T-dependent and improving effectiveness in young children. Virus-Like Particle Vaccine A formulation using the empty outer shell of a virus, lacking genetic material, to safely induce an immune response. Toxoid Vaccine A preparation containing inactivated bacterial toxins, designed to stimulate immunity without causing disease. Recombinant Vaccine A vaccine produced using genetic engineering, where components are synthesized by non-pathogenic organisms. Cell-Mediated Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity involving T cells, typically not strongly induced by non-replicating immunizing agents. Pathogen Reversion The process by which a weakened microbe regains disease-causing ability, a risk absent in non-replicating preparations. Antigen A molecule or molecular structure from a pathogen that triggers a specific immune response when introduced into the body. Transport Cost The logistical expense associated with moving vaccines, generally lower for non-replicating preparations due to reduced refrigeration needs.
Inactivated Vaccines definitions
