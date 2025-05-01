Back
Acquired Immunity Protection developed after birth through exposure to antigens or transfer of immune components, distinct from innate defenses. Naturally Acquired Immunity Immunity gained without medical intervention, typically through everyday exposure to pathogens or maternal antibody transfer. Artificially Acquired Immunity Immunity induced by deliberate medical actions, such as vaccines or antibody infusions, rather than natural exposure. Active Immunity Long-term protection resulting from direct antigen exposure, enabling the body to generate memory cells and its own antibodies. Passive Immunity Short-term protection provided by receiving premade immune components, usually antibodies, without antigen exposure. Antigen A substance recognized by the immune system that triggers a defensive response, leading to immunity development. Vaccine A preparation containing antigens used to stimulate adaptive immunity and memory cell formation through artificial means. Immunization The process of inducing immunity by introducing antigens or antibodies, typically via medical intervention. Immunotherapy Any medical intervention designed to modify immune system activity for disease prevention, control, or treatment. Memory Cells Long-lived immune cells generated after antigen exposure, enabling rapid and robust responses upon re-exposure. Antibody A protein produced by B cells or delivered passively, capable of specifically binding to antigens for immune defense. Immunizing Agent A substance, such as a vaccine or monoclonal antibody, used to provoke or provide immunity against specific threats. Antibody Infusion A medical procedure delivering premade antibodies directly into a recipient to provide immediate, temporary protection. Placenta An organ through which maternal antibodies are transferred to the fetus, conferring passive immunity before birth. Breast Milk A natural fluid providing maternal antibodies to infants, supporting passive immunity during early life.
