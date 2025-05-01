Skip to main content
Types of Acquired Immunity definitions

  • Acquired Immunity
    Protection developed after birth through exposure to antigens or transfer of immune components, distinct from innate defenses.
  • Naturally Acquired Immunity
    Immunity gained without medical intervention, typically through everyday exposure to pathogens or maternal antibody transfer.
  • Artificially Acquired Immunity
    Immunity induced by deliberate medical actions, such as vaccines or antibody infusions, rather than natural exposure.
  • Active Immunity
    Long-term protection resulting from direct antigen exposure, enabling the body to generate memory cells and its own antibodies.
  • Passive Immunity
    Short-term protection provided by receiving premade immune components, usually antibodies, without antigen exposure.
  • Antigen
    A substance recognized by the immune system that triggers a defensive response, leading to immunity development.
  • Vaccine
    A preparation containing antigens used to stimulate adaptive immunity and memory cell formation through artificial means.
  • Immunization
    The process of inducing immunity by introducing antigens or antibodies, typically via medical intervention.
  • Immunotherapy
    Any medical intervention designed to modify immune system activity for disease prevention, control, or treatment.
  • Memory Cells
    Long-lived immune cells generated after antigen exposure, enabling rapid and robust responses upon re-exposure.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by B cells or delivered passively, capable of specifically binding to antigens for immune defense.
  • Immunizing Agent
    A substance, such as a vaccine or monoclonal antibody, used to provoke or provide immunity against specific threats.
  • Antibody Infusion
    A medical procedure delivering premade antibodies directly into a recipient to provide immediate, temporary protection.
  • Placenta
    An organ through which maternal antibodies are transferred to the fetus, conferring passive immunity before birth.
  • Breast Milk
    A natural fluid providing maternal antibodies to infants, supporting passive immunity during early life.