Acquired Immunity Protection developed after birth through exposure to antigens or transfer of immune components, distinct from innate defenses.

Naturally Acquired Immunity Immunity gained without medical intervention, typically through everyday exposure to pathogens or maternal antibody transfer.

Artificially Acquired Immunity Immunity induced by deliberate medical actions, such as vaccines or antibody infusions, rather than natural exposure.

Active Immunity Long-term protection resulting from direct antigen exposure, enabling the body to generate memory cells and its own antibodies.

Passive Immunity Short-term protection provided by receiving premade immune components, usually antibodies, without antigen exposure.

Antigen A substance recognized by the immune system that triggers a defensive response, leading to immunity development.