Acquired immunity can be classified into two main types: natural and artificial immunity. Naturally acquired immunity occurs when the body develops protection against pathogens without any deliberate medical intervention. For instance, if you are exposed to a contagious agent, such as when someone sneezes near you, your immune system may respond by fighting off the infection and building immunity to that specific pathogen. This process happens naturally as the immune system learns to recognize and combat the invading microorganisms.

In contrast, artificially acquired immunity is intentionally induced through medical or laboratory procedures, most commonly via vaccines. This deliberate induction of immunity is known as immunization. Vaccines serve as immunizing agents, which are substances used in immunotherapy to stimulate the immune system to develop protection against specific pathogens or toxins. Immunotherapy broadly refers to any medical treatment that modifies the immune system’s activity to prevent, control, or treat diseases. While all artificially acquired immunity results from immunotherapy, not all immunotherapies lead to the development of new immunity; some may instead suppress immune responses.

Understanding the distinction between natural and artificial immunity is crucial, especially as medical science increasingly relies on immunization strategies to prevent infectious diseases. Vaccines and pre-made monoclonal antibodies are key examples of immunizing agents that help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to harmful agents. This knowledge forms the foundation for exploring advanced immunological concepts and therapeutic interventions aimed at enhancing human health.