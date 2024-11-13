Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.





1. ___ Balantidium coli

2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus

3. ___ Fasciola spp.

4. ___ Leishmania spp.

5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum

6. ___ Plasmodium vivax

7. ___ Taenia spp.

8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii

9. ___ Trypanosoma

10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti









A. Miracidia

B. Bradyzoites

C. Schizogony

D. Microfilaria

E. Hydatid cyst

F. Cysticerci

G. Trophozoites

H. Amastigotes

I. Hypnozoites

J. Flagellated trypanosomes