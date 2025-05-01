Problem 1
A segmented genome is one that has __________.
a. more than one strand of nucleic acid
b. double-stranded RNA
c. both RNA and DNA strands
d. both +ssRNA and -ssRNA molecules
Problem 2
What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?
a. They are arboviruses.
b. They are nonpathogenic.
c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.
d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.
Problem 3
The smallest animal viruses are in the family ___________.
a. Caliciviridae
b. Astroviridae
c. Togaviridae
d. Picornaviridae
Problem 4
Which of the following viruses cause most colds?
a. Rhinoviruses
b. Parainfluenza viruses
c. Pneumoviruses
d. Bunyaviruses
Problem 5
Arboviruses are ___________.
a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors
Problem 6
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus
Problem 7
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
Problem 8
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
Problem 9
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.
Problem 10
A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?
a. Ebola virus
b. Bunyavirus
c. Hantavirus
d. Human immunodeficiency virus
Problem 11
Reoviruses, such as rotaviruses and coltiviruses, are unique in ___________.
a. Being naked
b. Having double-stranded RNA
c. Being both arboviruses and zoonotic
d. Having protein spikes
Problem 1
What viral family causes each of these diseases? (A family may be used more than once.)
1. _____Myocarditis
2. _____Colorado tick fever
3. _____Rabies
4. _____Influenza
5. _____Dengue fever
6. _____German measles
7. _____Acute gastroenteritis
8. _____Ebola virus
9. _____RSV
10. _____Western equine encephalitis
11. _____No known disease
A. Rhabdoviridae
B. Paramyxoviridae
C. Reoviridae
D. Coronaviridae
E. Togaviridae
F. Flaviviridae
G. Orthomyxoviridae
H. Orphan virus
I. Caliciviridae
J. Filoviridae
K. Picornaviridae
Problem 1
_____A single virion is sufficient to cause a cold.
Problem 2
_____All infections of polio are crippling.
Problem 3
_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.
Problem 4
_____Because the oral polio vaccine contains live attenuated viruses, mutations of these viruses can cause polio.
Problem 5
True/False
_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.
Problem 1
Label the steps in retroviral replication shown for HIV.
Problem 2
Label the flu epidemics. How can you best explain the biennial fluctuation in the number of cases? How can you explain the epidemics?
Problem 1
Why are humans considered “dead-end” hosts for many arboviruses?
Problem 2
Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.
Problem 3
The patient in room 519 exhibits yellowing skin and eyes, and it is suspected among the nursing staff that the diagnosis will be some kind of viral hepatitis. Make a chart of five kinds of hepatitis mentioned in this chapter, the infecting pathogen, how the patient might have become infected, and the relative degree of seriousness.
Problem 4
Why is AIDS more accurately termed a “syndrome” instead of a “disease”?
Problem 5
Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?
Problem 6
Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
Problem 7
Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
Problem 8
Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?
Problem 9
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Problem 10
Why are there more cases of West Nile virus encephalitis in summer than in winter of every year?
Problem 11
Compare influenzavirus A 2009 (H1N1) to the 1918–1919 pandemic influenzavirus.
